WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1041 PM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

...AREAS OF FOG SOME DENSE THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

Areas of fog, some dense, will develop across eastern sections of

the County Warning Area through mid Sunday morning. Satellite

imagery and web cameras verify visibility reductions. Visibility

may drop to a 1/4 mile for some areas at times.

Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly,

especially near fields, in a short amount of time. Use low beam

headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and

others on the road.

_____

