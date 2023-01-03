WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

233 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

...AREAS OF FOG AND DENSE FOG THROUGH 5 AM TUESDAY MORNING...

Areas of fog, some locally dense are occurring over portions of

of Zapata, Jim Hogg counties. Visibility may drop to one half or

briefly to one-quarter mile or less at times. The fog should

dissipate before sunrise as a cold front moves through the region.

Use caution if traveling, as visibility may change rapidly,

especially near fields, in a short amount of time. Use low beam

headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and

others on the road.

