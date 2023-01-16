WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1047 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

...GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TODAY...

A strong low level jet has mixed down to the surface this morning

causing southerly winds to gust up to 35 to 40 mph across

Cameron, and Willacy counties. These winds will be the strongest

from around now to 1 PM today.

Secure any outdoor decorations or objects that may get tossed around

by the wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with

caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.

