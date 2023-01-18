WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 _____ COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Brownsville TX 325 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 4:15 PM, beachgoers can expect the closest approach to the dunes an hour or two either side of high tide PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather