WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

918 PM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Coastal Kleberg and

Coastal Nueces Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this

evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE...Coastal Bend and Victoria Crossroads.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday.

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The wind speeds have fallen below Advisory thresholds and thus the

Wind Advisory for this evening was allowed to expire.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana,

southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and

east and northeast Texas.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

