WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

649 PM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Webb

and southwestern La Salle Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Encinal, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Encinal, Fort Ewell Site and Callaghan.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 between mile markers 25 and 46.

US Highway 83 between mile markers 678 and 692.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2784 9958 2803 9964 2826 9903 2782 9895

TIME...MOT...LOC 2349Z 259DEG 28KT 2796 9940

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather