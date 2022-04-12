WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

958 AM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Webb County

through 1030 AM CDT...

At 957 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Texas A&M, or 7 miles east of Laredo, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Laredo, Texas A&M, Laredo International Airport, Botines, Unitec

Industrial Park, United South High School, Ranchitos Las Lomas, St

Augustine High School South Laredo, Doctors Hospital Of Laredo,

Laredo Country Club, Laredo Community College, Orvil and Callaghan.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 between mile markers 1 and 30.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 788 and 824.

US Highway 83 between mile markers 696 and 722.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2746 9949 2749 9948 2750 9950 2750 9953

2757 9951 2758 9953 2761 9954 2761 9957

2804 9932 2804 9925 2772 9880 2770 9880

2740 9944

TIME...MOT...LOC 1457Z 226DEG 38KT 2756 9936

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

