WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 922 PM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Islands of Calhoun, Aransas, Kleberg and Nueces Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. _____