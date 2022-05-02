WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

136 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WEBB COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 145 AM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Corpus Christi.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Central Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 230 AM CDT.

* At 138 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of

Skellytown, or 18 miles northeast of Borger, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Hutchinson and central Roberts Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

