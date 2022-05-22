WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 444 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern La Salle County through 515 AM CDT... At 443 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Millett, or 8 miles south of Dilley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Millett, Woodward and Gardendale. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 69 and 82. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2844 9917 2848 9940 2864 9940 2865 9899 TIME...MOT...LOC 0943Z 210DEG 20KT 2856 9922 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather