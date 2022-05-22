WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

858 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following county,

Nueces.

* WHEN...Until noon CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi International Airport, Del Mar

College Windward Campus, Del Mar College Heritage Campus,

Cole Park, Downtown Corpus Christi, Driscoll Childrens

Hospital, La Palmera Mall, Texas A&M University Corpus

Christi, Annaville and Tuloso.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

