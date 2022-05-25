WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1112 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Live

Oak and northwestern Bee Counties through 1145 PM CDT...

At 1112 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mineral, or 14 miles northeast of Three Rivers, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mineral, Tulsita, Karon, Normanna, Pettus, Pawnee and Tuleta.

This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 572 and 586.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2869 9788 2867 9782 2868 9779 2865 9775

2864 9775 2863 9774 2848 9768 2845 9802

2863 9808 2870 9789

TIME...MOT...LOC 0412Z 256DEG 30KT 2856 9797

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

TX

