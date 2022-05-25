WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1151 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Duval,

western Nueces, San Patricio, Jim Wells, southwestern Refugio,

southern Live Oak, northwestern Kleberg and south central Bee

Counties through 1230 AM CDT...

At 1150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Papalote to near Realitos. Movement was

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Alice, Robstown, Sinton, Mathis, San

Diego, Taft, Premont, Benavides, Driscoll, Bishop, Odem, Orange

Grove, St. Paul, Lake City, San Patricio, Bayside, Edroy and

Banquete.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 7 and 39.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 660 and 704.

US Highway 181 between mile markers 610 and 632.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 632 and 684.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2741 9876 2821 9777 2818 9707 2807 9720

2807 9722 2806 9722 2807 9725 2804 9724

2728 9815

TIME...MOT...LOC 0450Z 278DEG 30KT 2815 9762 2741 9854

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Kinney County in south central Texas...

Northeastern Maverick County in south central Texas...

Uvalde County in south central Texas...

Zavala County in south central Texas...

West central Frio County in south central Texas...

* Until 1245 AM CDT.

* At 1151 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Concan to near Standart, moving southeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Uvalde, Crystal City, Brackettville, Spofford, La Pryor,

Batesville, Laguna, Knippa, Blewett, Concan, Darling, Washer, Las

Colonias, Uvalde Estates, Dabney, Cline, Anacacho, Divot, Loma

Vista and Alamo Village.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning

is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Smith,

Rusk, southwestern Gregg and northeastern Cherokee Counties through

1215 AM CDT...

a line extending from 8 miles east of Lindale to near Troup to 6

miles southwest of Sacul. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

unsecured objects.

Longview, Henderson, Kilgore, White Oak, Overton, Troup, New London,

Arp, Ponta, Liberty City, Joinerville, Turnertown, New Salem, Minden,

New Summerfield, New Chapel Hill, Mount Enterprise, Reklaw, Rolling

Meadows and Concord.

LAT...LON 3252 9484 3215 9466 3190 9461 3184 9461

3185 9493 3183 9495 3182 9507 3209 9515

3238 9522

TIME...MOT...LOC 0450Z 259DEG 42KT 3246 9528 3212 9511 3176 9503

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

