Weather

TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

843 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Duval County

through 915 AM CDT...

At 842 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles west of Benavides, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Benavides and San Jose.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2753 9877 2769 9876 2776 9828 2748 9827

TIME...MOT...LOC 1342Z 267DEG 37KT 2763 9859

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

_____

