SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

236 PM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Goliad and

northeastern Bee Counties through 315 PM CDT...

At 235 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Charco, or 11 miles west of Goliad, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Normanna, Pettus, Berclair, Tuleta and Charco.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 181 between mile markers 576 and 582.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 672 and 688.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2873 9743 2841 9755 2857 9788 2869 9775

2880 9759 2881 9758

TIME...MOT...LOC 1935Z 029DEG 15KT 2871 9757

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

