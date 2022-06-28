WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

409 PM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern San

Patricio, north central Jim Wells, southern Live Oak and south

central Bee Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Dinero, or 11 miles north of Mathis, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lake City, Midway, Annarose, Argenta, Lagarto, Mount Lucas, Dinero,

Westdale, Lake Corpus Christi and Pernitas Point.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 39 and 54.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 638 and 658.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 706 and 708, and between mile

markers 734 and 738.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2836 9789 2825 9773 2790 9805 2818 9831

TIME...MOT...LOC 2108Z 039DEG 18KT 2825 9787

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

