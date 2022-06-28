WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 439 PM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Calhoun County through 530 PM CDT... At 439 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Port Alto, or 12 miles north of Port Oconnor, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Port Oconnor, Alamo Beach, Olivia, Indianola, Magnolia Beach, Schicke Point and Port Alto. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2855 9652 2845 9641 2830 9655 2852 9678 2864 9657 2857 9664 2857 9660 2863 9656 2860 9656 2864 9651 2866 9652 2864 9652 2864 9656 2865 9656 2872 9641 2864 9641 2863 9636 2867 9639 2868 9636 2864 9632 TIME...MOT...LOC 2139Z 045DEG 17KT 2862 9641 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather