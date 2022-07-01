WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 418 PM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central San Patricio, northwestern Jim Wells and south central Live Oak Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Westdale, or 13 miles southwest of Mathis. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Tecalote, Lagarto, Westdale, Sandia and Pernitas Point. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 654 and 666. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2782 9807 2790 9819 2816 9801 2807 9782 TIME...MOT...LOC 2118Z 359DEG 1KT 2800 9802 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Duval and west central Jim Wells Counties through 500 PM CDT... At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Realitos, or 11 miles northeast of Hebbronville. This storm was nearly stationary. Benavides, Concepcion, Realitos, Cruz Calle, Ramirez, Rios and San Jose. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 2727 9852 2734 9852 2734 9855 2736 9856 2736 9859 2734 9859 2734 9862 2736 9863 2736 9870 2756 9868 2765 9821 2726 9824 2726 9851 TIME...MOT...LOC 2120Z 274DEG 4KT 2742 9853 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather