WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 644 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Live Oak and west central Bee Counties through 730 PM CDT... At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Karon, or 7 miles east of Three Rivers, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... George West, Three Rivers, Choke Canyon, Karon, Oakville, Simmons and Ray Point. This includes the following highways... Interstate 37 between mile markers 58 and 74. US Highway 281 between mile markers 618 and 632. US Highway 59 between mile markers 720 and 726. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2845 9786 2824 9823 2847 9834 2853 9833 2860 9796 TIME...MOT...LOC 2343Z 059DEG 22KT 2846 9805 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____