SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

801 PM CDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Live

Oak and central Bee Counties through 830 PM CDT...

At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong

thunderstorms near River Creek Acres, or 10 miles east of George

West, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Beeville and Dinero.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 41 and 62.

US Highway 181 between mile markers 592 and 600.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 696 and 718.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2838 9812 2855 9789 2834 9763 2814 9790

TIME...MOT...LOC 0100Z 322DEG 20KT 2833 9795

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

