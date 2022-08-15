WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1041 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS

MORNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WEBB COUNTY...

At 1041 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Laredo, Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, United South High School, St

Augustine High School South Laredo, Laredo International Airport,

Texas A&M, Laredo Community College, Laredo Country Club, Doctors

Hospital Of Laredo and Ranchitos Las Lomas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather