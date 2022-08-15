WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1248 PM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of south Texas,

including the following county, Webb.

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

