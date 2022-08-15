WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

339 PM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR EAST

CENTRAL WEBB COUNTY...

At 339 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 8 miles north of Ranchitos Las Lomas, or 22 miles

southeast of Encinal, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include...

Ranchitos Las Lomas.

This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 802 and 806.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

