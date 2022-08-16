WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1018 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and

increased in duration for the following rivers in Texas...

Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County.

For the Nueces River...including Cotulla, Tilden, Three Rivers,

Mathis, Bluntzer, Calallen...Major flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Major flooding below Cotulla to below

Tilden occurs, and cuts off extensive portions of the flood plain,

requiring wholesale evacuation of livestock from the area. Roads

and bridges near the river flood severely. Hunting cabins, pump

jacks, tank batteries, irrigation pumps and any equipment in low

areas near the river flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 2.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

Wednesday evening and continue rising to a crest of 22.2 feet

early Friday morning. The river will then remain above flood

stage until further notice.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

Nueces River

Tilden 14.0 2.8 Tue 9 am 8.2 21.5 22.1 20.3 17.4

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for a portion of south Texas,

including the following county, Duval.

Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

