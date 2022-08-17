WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1051 AM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi TX has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Nueces River Near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County.

For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers...Major flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Nueces River Near Three Rivers.

* WHEN...From late Friday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 37.3 feet, Widespread lowland flooding occurs. Minor

roads are closed. Airport Road boat ramp near Live Oak County

Airport is flooded and closed. Major flooding occurs in the River

Creek Acres Subdivision, with several feet of water and several

homes flooded. Residents in the J.I. Hailey Subdivision at Jones

River bend have trouble getting out as water covers much of

Antelope Lane.

At 38.0 feet, Water approaches the base of homes in Kellner Camp

along County Road 336.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage of

25 feet early Saturday morning and continue to rise and crest

between 38 feet and 39 feet Sunday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon

Nueces River

Three Rivers 25.0 1.4 Wed 10 am 4.0 14.4 32.7 38.4 37.0

