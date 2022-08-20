WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 824 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas... Nueces River near Tilden affecting McMullen County. For the Nueces River...including Cotulla, Tilden, Three Rivers, Mathis, Bluntzer, Calallen...Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River near Tilden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, major flooding below Cotulla to below Tilden occurs, and cuts off extensive portions of the flood plain, requiring wholesale evacuation of livestock from the area. Roads and bridges near the river flood severely. Hunting cabins, pump jacks, tank batteries, irrigation pumps and any equipment in low areas near the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Nueces River Tilden 14.0 20.8 Sat 7 pm 18.9 16.8 14.7 12.7 11.2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather