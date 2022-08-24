WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

608 PM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Webb

County through 645 PM CDT...

At 608 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

La Esperanza Ranch Airport, or 15 miles west of Encinal, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

La Esperanza Ranch Airport.

This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 668 and 680.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2820 9940 2818 9939 2804 9939 2799 9966

2820 9973

TIME...MOT...LOC 2308Z 239DEG 13KT 2812 9959

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

