WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

740 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Nueces River Near Tilden.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below caution stage

late this weekend.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts:

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue

Nueces River

Tilden 14.0 12.6 Thu 7 am 11.8 11.3 10.6 10.3 9.7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather