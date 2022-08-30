WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 544 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Webb County through 615 PM CDT... At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Ranchitos Las Lomas, or 25 miles southeast of Encinal, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Ranchitos Las Lomas. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 800 and 812. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2760 9905 2757 9925 2777 9938 2783 9903 TIME...MOT...LOC 2244Z 154DEG 11KT 2773 9912 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather