WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 118 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Kleberg and Nueces. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 118 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Corpus Christi, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Kings Crossing Subdivision and Chapman Ranch. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather