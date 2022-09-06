WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 931 PM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas... Nueces River near Tilden affecting McMullen County. For the Nueces River...including Tilden...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River near Tilden. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, minor lowland flooding occurs, and causes sloughs and peripheral channels near the main stream to cut off areas of the flood plain, isolating livestock and damaging equipment in low areas. Oil field tank batteries and pump jacks flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 9.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning, crest near 14.5 feet early Thursday afternoon and evening, then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Nueces River Tilden 14.0 9.3 Tue 8 pm 12.5 14.5 12.7 10.0 7.8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather