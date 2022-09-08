WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 413 PM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Victoria, east central Goliad and northeastern Refugio Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 412 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near McFaddin, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... McFaddin and Bloomington. This includes the following highways... US Highway 59 between mile markers 642 and 645. US Highway 77 between mile markers 586 and 602. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2876 9708 2873 9690 2843 9689 2858 9728 TIME...MOT...LOC 2112Z 013DEG 15KT 2864 9704 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather