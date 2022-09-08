WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

645 PM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL NUECES AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES...

At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corpus Christi

North Beach, or near Portland, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Corpus Christi, Portland, Corpus Christi International Airport,

Gregory, Del Mar College Windward Campus, Corpus Christi North Beach,

Clarkwood, Cole Park, Driscoll Childrens Hospital, Downtown Corpus

Christi, Del Mar College Heritage Campus and Tuloso.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 9.

US Highway 181 between mile markers 636 and 648.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

