FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

631 PM CDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County.

For the Nueces River...including Tilden...Moderate flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring, and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. Hunting

cabins, oil field tanks and pumps are affected, and livestock

become isolated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:30 AM CDT Monday was 16.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 13.3 feet Saturday

morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

16.1 feet on 07/11/2010.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts:

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat

Nueces River

Tilden 14.0 16.3 Mon 7 am 14.3 13.6 13.6 13.4 13.3

