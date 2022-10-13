WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 339 PM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern San Patricio County through 415 PM CDT... At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Taft, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern San Patricio County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2803 9744 2812 9734 2810 9728 2809 9728 2809 9726 2808 9726 2807 9725 2796 9726 TIME...MOT...LOC 2039Z 026DEG 16KT 2806 9733 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather