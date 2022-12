WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

_____

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1006 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Wind Chill Advisory for this morning has expired for South

Texas. Wind chill temperatures are above criteria.

_____

