WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Victoria County in south central Texas... * Until 315 AM CST. * At 108 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Victoria, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Ball Airport Area, Downtown Victoria, Victoria College, Victoria Mall, Saxet Lakes, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Brentwood Subdivision and Victoria Regional Airport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather