WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX Issued by National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 941 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Visibilities have risen above a quarter of a mile within the previous advisory area. The advisory has thus been cancelled. Isolated visibilities near or just below one mile will be possible through through noon. Continue to slow down and allow for extra following distances if driving through one of these areas.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...All of South Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.