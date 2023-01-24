WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 810 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...Elevated to Critical fire weather conditions Today... .Strong west to northwest flow is expected today, in response to a passing cold front. After frontal passage, relative humidity values are expected to fall to generally between 15 and 25 percent over portions of the Rio Grande Plains and Brush Country. The combination of low relative humidity values and strong winds will result in Elevated to Critical fire weather conditions today. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR MCMULLEN, INLAND KLEBERG, INLAND NUECES AND INLAND SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES... The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. Recent rainfall over the aforementioned area will aid in limiting the fire weather potential this afternoon\/evening. However, Elevated fire weather conditions with moderate to strong winds and low relative humidity will remain possible today and the Fire Weather Watch has been replaced by a Fire Danger Statement. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LA SALLE COUNTY... The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CST this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...La Salle. * TIMING...From Noon Tuesday through 8 PM Tuesday night. * WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 60s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN BRUSH COUNTRY... * AFFECTED AREA...Webb, Duval and Jim Wells. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather