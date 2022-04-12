WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 837 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ROBERTSON COUNTY... At 837 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Calvert, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Franklin around 850 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather