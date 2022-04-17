WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1139 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hopkins County through 1230 PM CDT... At 1139 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Sulphur Springs, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sulphur Springs and Tira. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 125 and 142. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3312 9531 3311 9560 3330 9561 3336 9531 TIME...MOT...LOC 1639Z 265DEG 29KT 3322 9552 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...