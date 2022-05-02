WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 223 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PARKER AND NORTH CENTRAL HOOD COUNTIES... At 223 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Horseshoe Bend, or 15 miles northwest of Granbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Parker and north central Hood Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather