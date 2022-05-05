WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1101 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Ellis and Kaufman Counties. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and\/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Waxahachie, Ennis, Terrell, Hillsboro, Kaufman, Mabank, Crandall, Palmer, Combine, Italy, Itasca, Talty, Seven Points, Kemp, Maypearl, Bardwell, Grays Prairie, Alma, Cottonwood and Carl's Corner. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ANGELINA BASTROP BELL BLANCO BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL ELLIS FALLS FAYETTE FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE GREGG GRIMES HARRISON HAYS HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON KAUFMAN LAMPASAS LEE LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MCLENNAN MADISON MARION MILAM MORRIS NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH TITUS TRAVIS TRINITY UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WALKER WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON WOOD _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather