WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1237 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN HILL...NORTHWESTERN LIMESTONE AND SOUTHWESTERN

NAVARRO COUNTIES...

At 1237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hubbard, or 21

miles northwest of Mexia, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Corsicana, Hubbard, Coolidge, Blooming Grove, Dawson, Angus, Barry,

Oak Valley, Mount Calm, Malone, Richland and Penelope.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for central and

north central Texas.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HILL COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN LIMESTONE COUNTY...

At 1239 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coolidge, or

13 miles northwest of Mexia, moving northeast at 80 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

Coolidge.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

county, Burnet.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Burnet, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Buchanan Lake Village, Lake

Victor, Sunnylane, Shady Grove, Joppa, Watson, Inks Lake

State Park, Longhorn Cavern State Park and Briggs.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather