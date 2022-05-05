WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 126 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN NAVARRO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather