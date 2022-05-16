WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1239 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN KAUFMAN COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for

north central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT

FOR ROCKWALL...SOUTHERN COLLIN AND NORTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES...

At 1238 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Allen, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...

Plano, Garland, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Rowlett, Wylie,

Rockwall, Sachse, Murphy, Royse City, Heath, Fate, Lucas, Parker,

Mobile City, Lavon, McLendon-Chisholm and St. Paul.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...UPSHUR

AND WESTERN GREGG COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

