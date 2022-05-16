WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 314 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON AND NORTHWESTERN COLLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 AM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather