WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Hamilton County in central Texas...

Northeastern Mills County in central Texas...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of

Goldthwaite, or 25 miles southwest of Hamilton, moving north at 20

mph.

HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Goldthwaite.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL KERR AND NORTHWESTERN GILLESPIE COUNTIES...

At 420 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles west of Doss to 8 miles northwest of Mountain

Home, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Doss, Harper, I-10 Near The Kimble-Kerr County Line and The

Intersection Of I-10 And Us 290.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

