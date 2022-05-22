WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 217 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MILAM AND SOUTHWESTERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES... At 217 AM CDT, the heavy rain has largely come to an end, however swift water flows and excess runoff resulting in flooding remains possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Gause, Maysfield, Cameron, Hearne, Franklin and Calvert. The Little Brazos River is starting to recede, but remains elevated and swift. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather