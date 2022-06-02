WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 605 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by locally heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following county, Rockwall. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and\/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 1 inch are possible in a few spots. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Dallas, Garland, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Royse City, Heath, Fate, Mobile City and McLendon-Chisholm. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather